Alleged video of Nikola Jokic's brother scuffling with fan emerges after Nuggets comeback victory

On Monday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took a 2-0 on the LA Lakers in heroic fashion. Following the victory, videos surfaced of the two-time MVP's brother getting into a physical altercation.

In the clip, two fans appear to be exchanging words in the stands. One of the men is large in stature, and wearing a Jokic jersey. After making his way down the steps, he proceeds to throw a punch at the person he was engaged verbally with.

It looks as though only one punch is thrown as the two men are quickly separated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With it being filmed from behind, there is no telling if these are actually the brohters of Nikola Jokic. At the time this is being written, it has not been confirmed.

Jamal Murray was the hero for the Nuggets in Game 2, but Jokic still had a dominant outing himself. The superstar center posted a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic's brothers have a history of controversy

While the man in the video was not confirmed to be Nikola Jokic's brother, they do have controversial history. The two siblings of the Denver Nuggets star made waves during the 2021 season on social media.

The whole ordeal began when Jokic hit then Miami Heat center Markieff Morris from behind during a game. Morris ended up suffering a neck injury from this incident, and missed significant time.

Later that night, Markieff's twin brohter, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris, took to social media. He essentially stated he was taking notes on Jokic after he struck his brother when his back was turned.

Nikola Jokic's brothers ended up seeing this post, and did not take kindly to it. They ended up making a joint account on X/Twitter to respond to Marcus. The Jokic brothers stated that if he continues to threaten Nikola, they will be the ones to intervene.

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers."

Since then, the post has been deleted. The account itself is still live, but it hasn't posted in quite some time. Last time a post was made was back in June when the Nuggets took down the Heat to win the NBA title.

Even though Jokic's brothers aren't confirmed to be the men fighting in the video, their past actions have led to this accusation. They've shown in the past they will always look out for their brother as he continues to be a superstar in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback