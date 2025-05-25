Allen Iverson invited on stage by 'White Iverson' hitmaker Post Malone in Philadelphia show

Allen Iverson hasn't played an NBA game since 2013, but his everlasting legacy goes way beyond the basketball court. Recognized for being one of the most influential athletes of all time, Iverson's impact isn't tied to his accolades.

He's still a Philadelphia 76ers legend, which is why the crowd went absolutely nuts when Hip-Hop star Post Malone brought him on stage while performing his record-breaking hit 'White Iverson.'

"I need the money like the ring I never won," says Malone in the song, referring to the legendary guard, who's praised as one of the greatest players who didn't win a championship.

Notably, this meetup was years in the making. In a 2023 interview with Spotify, Malone opened up on the song's success as it hit one billion streams on the platform:

"It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I'm just happy to bring… you know joy into anyone's life when I can," Malone said via Billion Club: The Series.

"It's an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it's the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you."

Allen Iverson doesn't want to stain his legacy

Allen Iverson entered the league with plenty of backlash. His rough upbringing and run-ins with the law didn't portray what the league wanted to project.

He was the reason why they even instilled a dress code, but as much as they tried to tame his character, his influence on and off the court was impossible to stop. Up to this day, he's still one of the most beloved and respected pro athletes of all time.

Perhaps that's why he didn't want to pursue a career as an analyst, knowing that he would most likely have to critique his colleagues.

"I always felt like they had to have a special talent," Iverson said in February. "Because for a guy that used to play to get on TV and critique another guy, especially at his lowest point … I never could build myself up to doing something like that because I wouldn't."

Iverson knows what it's like to be criticized, scrutinized and judged. But even despite all the lows, the conversation around him will always center on the positive things he did for the game of basketball and the culture.

