"He's damn sure one of the chosen ones" - Allen Iverson reserves high praise for former All-Star and Most Improved Player award winner

Appearing on the latest episode of "Detail" on ESPN+, Allen Iverson praised the Memphis Grizzlies' franchise player, Ja Morant. Iverson believes Morant is a generational talent, stating:

"He's damn sure one of the chosen ones."

Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers legend, Allen Iverson was the latest to share his opinion of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star, Ja Morant. He has earned the respect of his peers and Hall of Famers alike.

Ja Morant has guided the Memphis Grizzlies once again to the playoffs. This year, however, the Grizzlies have a roster that can contend for a championship. They possess the necessary intangibles, such as motivation, confidence, and desire.

Iverson analyzed Morant's style of play and highlighted what makes the All-Star so difficult to guard. In the footage below, you can view an excerpt of Iverson sharing his insights on Ja Morant.

Allen Iverson said:

"Athletically, just different. Just gifted in so many ways. Then, with his quickness,you know what I mean, he's not the heaviest person in the world. Obviously the jumping ability going to be there, he's just different."

Allen Iverson has seen his fair share of success in the league, having been an iconic figure during his playing days. For someone with Allen Iverson's profile to be heaping praise on Ja Morant, it certainly has credibility.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are a great pairing

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — Game 4

For someone who possesses the attitude and persona that Morant does, there was no better fit than the Memphis Grizzlies.

Prior to Memphis' decline, the organization had one of the most successful periods in franchise history. The "Grit and Grind" era, which emphasized a rough style of play, was defined by the likes of Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and Tony Allen.

The Grizzlies struggled for several years following the departure of their previous core before drafting Morant with the second overall pick in 2019.

The style of play from their 2010-2017 teams laid the foundation for the current team. The All-Star point guard has praised the organization for its strong culture.

With a young squad determined to win, the Grizzlies might just be the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Morant possesses exceptional athleticism and explosiveness. Paired with Desmond Bane's shooting, Dillon Brooks' all-round play and several key role players, the Grizzlies look to be championship contenders for years to come.

Edited by Adam Dickson