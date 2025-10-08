"Allowed to make any decision": Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks career reaches boiling point with trade ultimatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has been onbe of te hot topis of discussion this offseason. There have been several reports covering the possible departure of the Bucks star this season; however, as of now, nothing has materialized yet.On Wednesday, Eric Nehm from 'The Athletic' reported Antetokounmpo's statements from a recent interview. In his speech, the Greek Freak assured the Bucks fans that he is committed to Milwaukee, but he also hinted that a possible departure as the season progresses is not out of the picture.&quot;When the season starts, I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and the team, but yeah, I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here,&quot; Antetokounmpo said.&quot;I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself.&quot;Giannis Antetokounmpo had an MVP-caliber run last season. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on 60.1% shooting from the field. However, the Bucks were not good enough to make it past the first round in the playoffs. The Pacers eliminated them in the postseason with a 4-1 record.Giannis Antetokounmpo's family permanently moves to AthensGiannis Antetokounmpo's wife and his children have decided to ditch Milwaukee's streets and move to Athens, Greece, to settle down. The Bucks star's family has been with her in Milwaukee for more than half of his NBA career.They visited Athens during the offseason or when Antetokounmpo had to go out on national duty and represent Greece in international tournaments. However, this time, the Bucks star's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger is adamant on staying in her husband's homeland while he plays in he league.According to a report published in &quot;To Vima&quot; on Monday, the Bucks star's wife and his four children have moved out of the country permanently. They have moved into a futuristic-looking, brand-new, custom-built apartment in the 'diplomatic row' neighborhood in Paleo Psychiko in Athens.Not having his family by his side in the States makes it easy for Giannis Antetokounmpo to decide to move on from Milwaukee in the future if he wants to.