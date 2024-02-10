"Almighty king manipulate the gravitational field" - NBA fans roast LeBron James for selling a deflection as slick play against Nuggets

LeBron James’ game has often been compared to Magic Johnson than to Michael Jordan, the biggest reason being his passing skills. Throughout his 21 years in the league, James has made passes that are sometimes unimaginable to a normal person watching the game.

In the game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the four-time NBA champion made a pass to Anthony Davis that drew a lot of attention. While some have opined that it was a tricky and deliberate pass from James, some disagreed and said it was just a slip from the hand.

After the game, the Lakers star tried to end the debate online, implying that it was a well-thought-out pass from him to Davis. James posted his opinion on the post by a user named “LeBron History” on X (formerly Twitter). The user had pilled up no-look passes from James in the past and had captioned the post,

“This pass was so unbelievable that some people literally don’t believe that Bron did this on purpose. Y’all must not know who LeBron is.”

Reposting the post, James wrote,

“After all this time I’m still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me.”

Given James’ record of making such passes in his career, it is not hard to believe that he might have made a pass. However, some of the fans did not look convinced and roasted LeBron, especially after watching the slow-motion video of the play.

One fan commented:

“It’s actually insane to an eye test it looks like a botched catch but if you slow the video down to .0025 speed you can see the almighty king manipulate the gravitational field around him to dish out one of the most precise passes of all time.”

Here are some more reactions from fans.

LeBron James is frustrated with Lakers’ injury

The LA Lakers lost 114-106 to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the night the Lakers unveiled Kobe Bryant’s statue outside the Crypto.com Arena.

After the game, James was asked what the Lakers need to do if they intend to make the playoffs. He responded:

"Just health. Max (Christie) went down today and didn't return to the game. So, our whole year has been about health."

In the offseason, the Lakers were projected to be among the top teams in the league with the trades they had made. However, since the season started, they have found it hard to maximize the talent and keep a healthy roster.

Given the Lakers' talent on the team, they can still become legitimate contenders, but only if they can click as a team. However, this has not happened so far, and on top of that, they also did not make any trades to improve their roster before the trade deadline.

