"Almost feels like it’s a fog, just fog in the air" - LeBron James shares intriguing take on upcoming trade deadline as LA Lakers seek reinforcements

Following a humiliating loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are undoubtedly at their lowest point of the season. The star-less and recently-formed Blazers team pulled a mighty upset against the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook but still had James and Anthony Davis.

After their most disappointing performance yet, it’s quite obvious that the LA Lakers need to make some changes to their roster. With the trade deadline only hours away, uncertainty and gloom are hovering over the team. LeBron James, though, isn’t saying anything concrete and is only looking forward to what comes next.

Here’s what the four-time MVP had to say when asked in a post-game interview about his thoughts on the potential changes that could come tomorrow:

"Obviously this is something that’s weighing on this group that we’re all trying to get through. Almost feels like it’s a fog, just fog in the air. And we’re all trying to see what’s on the other side of it."

The LA Lakers seem lost just months after their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade. Westbrook took some serious digs at head coach Frank Vogel following his benching in the crucial moments against the Milwaukee Bucks. He became a mere cheerleader for James and Davis in their drubbing against the defending champions.

After a string of solid performances since coming back from a knee injury, Anthony Davis has reverted to his disappointing form this season. He was manhandled by Giannis Antetokounmpo and then played timidly against the Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic. Davis’ headshaking display was embodied by a mind-numbing stat - he took zero shots in the fourth quarter.

While it’s almost guaranteed that the LA Lakers will not trade LeBron James and AD, everyone else is on the table for them. They have been shopping Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn for a few weeks without any serious takers. That could change as the trade deadline is fast approaching.

LeBron James looked deflated after the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James has never looked this tired this season [Photo: KSAT 12]

Despite their previous disappointments this season, LeBron James has offered a strong front, always encouraging teammates and promising to get better. He’s always preached patience and confidence despite the endless noise surrounding the LA Lakers.

However, for the first time this season, the 37-year-old looked truly tired and resigned after the Lakers' latest defeat. He could still be feeling some discomfort in his knee after sitting out for five games due to knee swelling. He could also just be tired of carrying a team that has looked disengaged and lost for most of this season.

Here's what he said after the loss:

“I’ll take today, take tomorrow like any other day. If something changes then I’ll approach it. I’m tired as hell right now. I just wanna get some win and get in bed and wake up tomorrow and feel good about what tomorrow has in store and we’ll see what happens."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh