“Almost any other GM would have strongly considered that” - Stephen A. Smith believes Daryl Morey should’ve considered trading for CJ McCollum over James Harden

James Harden's recent struggles and CJ McCollum's string of impressive performances have led Stephen A. Smith to reconsider Daryl Morey's choices. Smith stated:

"Makes me think about the Philadelphia 76ers and why Daryl Morey, should be under the gun right now. The Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to send Ben Simmons to Portland for CJ McCollum and Robert Covington."

Smith strongly believes that McCollum should've been a top consideration for the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, stating:

"Now, looking at the way James Harden has looked thus far you trying to tell me the veteran that is CJ McCollum, what he's capable of giving you with this perimeter shooting their imagination that you can utilize to have to fantasize about him paired with Embiid, if it was someone other than Morey, almost anyother GM would have strongly considered that."

When CJ McCollum was traded to the Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers saw their backcourt ripped in half.

The Pelicans received CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell. The Trail Blazers received Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first-round pick (protected) and two future second-round picks.

Aside from the first few games, Harden hasn't performed up to the high expectations many have for him. Harden's recent comments about not feeling any pressure have sparked a lot of backlash.

The most recent of which came from former 76er and basketball legend Charles Barkley on TNT's "Inside the NBA". Barkley stated:

"James Harden, you said you don't feel no pressure, man you better think again, them people in Philadelphia ain't gonna be having you going out there playing bad...you got more pressure than you than any player in the playoffs. Good luck now, but James, don't tell that lie"

CJ McCollum has been on a roll with the New Orleans Pelicans

McCollum, left, and Brandon Ingram, right.

McCollum might be the sole reason the New Orleans Pelicans are heading to the playoffs this year. He has averaged 24.3 points per game and 5.8 assists per game since the trade, shooting 49.3% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.

McCollum has been a major contributor to the Pelicans, and has the highest usage rate (29.4%) and Box plus-minus of anybody on the roster (Jared Harper is +17.3, but he's played in just five games).

McCollum has led the Pelicans to the playoffs without their superstar, Zion Williamson. Pelicans fans are surely excited about how the team will look when Williamson returns.

