"Almost like a free safety out there": Giannis Antetokounmpo's defensive versatility receives NFL defender comparisons from Bucks HC

With his athleticism too impressive for his 6-foot-11 frame, Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ability to defend multiple positions, and that versatility earned raves from Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.

According to Griffin, Antetokounmpo reminds him of an NFL safety every time he goes into defense:

"I think moving him around is almost like a free safety out there. He's just plugging in gaps, holes and whatever needs to be done, and he's willing to do it. That's what makes him special."

He then said that having a versatile stopper like Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks the "best of both worlds" in terms of defense:

"I think we've got the best of both worlds as far as... there are times that we could put him on certain personnel and then there are times where we need some stops like we did last game when we put him on [Joel] Embiid."

Coach Adrian Griffin was referring to the Milwaukee Bucks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

With Antetokounmpo mainly guarding him, Embiid was held to only four points in the last six and a half minutes of play, and the Sixers lost their eight-point lead to fall to the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to guard fellow NBA superstars

Adrian Griffin's decision to put Giannis Antetokounmpo on Joel Embiid late into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers was actually part of an agreement both Griffin and Antetokounmpo had during the preseason.

Griffin said:

“We've had conversations even before the season began, and it was initiated by Giannis who made it clear that he wanted to be able to guard some of the top guys in this league and take that challenge.”

He added that Antetokounmpo approached him to discuss the said defensive plan, and one game in, it worked.

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the floor Sunday night to take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Although Damian Lillard is the main man to mark Trae Young, do not be surprised if Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his own turn in defending Young, especially in crunch time.