"Almost as many minutes as Hart played" - NBA fans mock Indiana Pacers for sending 78 refereeing clips to league for review

The Indiana Pacers lost the first two games of their 2024 NBA Playoffs second-round series to the New York Knicks. After Game 2, the Pacers coaching staff were reported to have filed a total of 78 missed calls by the referees in the last two games and it set the internet abuzz.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Indiana Pacers had a total of 29 missed calls for Game 1 and 49 calls for the second game. Fans had a field day trolling the Pacers for finding out so many errors.

With Jalen Brunson scoring a total of 72 points in the first two games, a fan commented that the Pacers should have sent double teams on the Knicks point guard instead of filing reports.

"Sending in 79 clips to the league instead of sending a double team for Jalen Brunson is wild."

One fan said that it is the rotations of the Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle that is to be blamed instead of the alleged missed calls:

"The refs also decided to bench their best performing players on the court right Rick carlisle? The refs lets the pacers defense let up 130 points. Knicks couldn’t stop TJ Mcconell and they left him on the bench."

"Dude benched the squad on the floor doing work. Blew a lead against a banged up team," another added.

Of course, there were fans who said the Knicks have been favored by the referees.

"Good. New York keeps getting saved by the refs and everyone knows it," a fan said.

With Game 3 just a few days ahead, some feel that Indiana's complain will just go to the trash.

"League office putting the Pacers complaints in the proper place."

A fan also mentioned New York coach Tom Thibodeau and how he play his starters, like Josh Hart, heavy minutes every game.

"Almost as many minutes as Hart played."

What happens after the Indiana Pacers filed 78 missed calls to the NBA office?

Irrespective of the number of alleged missed calls, the NBA follows a process when handling referee complaints like these.

As a standard protocol, the same report of the Indiana Pacers will be given to the New York Knicks office. At the same time, the league will review these complaints and will give an assessment afterwards. The referees could be sanctioned if the calls are proven to be wrong.

The best-of-seven series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks now shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3 and 4, starting on Friday. ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the games and the live television coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT.