"Almost witnessed Malace at the Palace": Lakers fans remember LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart's 2021 altercation

It has been two years since LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart had an altercation at the Little Ceasars Arena, but fans can still remember it as if it was yesterday. What happened during the game between the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons has etched a bizarre basketball memory.

As footage resurfaces once again, basketball fans recall what went on between Stewart and James.

In 2004, a huge fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. Stewart's action triggered fears that the 'Malice at the Palace' would happen again with James at the center of everything. One fan tweeted:

"We almost witnessed malace at the palace part 2"

As fans recall what went on, some even reminisce how Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan were willing to get into a fight for the four-time NBA champion. Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

With Thanksgiving just a few days after this incident, one fan had a witty remark that Stewart's reaction is the same as how he gets leftovers.

With LeBron James having a great career, a fan took shot at Isaiah Stewart for being on a losing team after two years.

LeBron James accused by Isaiah Stewart that his face chop was intentional

The incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart led to both players getting suspended: James for one game and Stewart two.

Talking about what transpired, the former Washington Huskie accuses the former league MVP that the strike on his face was intentional.

“This is going to be my last time addressing it, I watched the film, me personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident," said Stewart.

LeBron James responded that he does not play a dirty game.

"The actual chop down was on purpose to get his arm off of me. That part was on purpose, but the point of my hand hitting his face was not on purpose," responds James.

"So, it wasn’t intentional at all. I’ve never been that player. I’ve never ever tried to seek a face contact like that. It’s just not a part of my game or a part of basketball at all."

The LA Lakers won that matchup, 121-116, with Anthony Davis leading with 30 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James who only played 21 minutes, had 10 points, five assists and one rebound.

Meanwhile, rookie Cade Cunningham had his first triple-double in the league with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Isaiah Stewart was limited to four points in 19 minutes of action.