"Almost worse than your Ohtani take" - Stephen A. Smith failing terribly at Yankees first pitch has fans trolling him

ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith bounced the first pitch when the New York Yankees played the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee stadium. The poorly thrown pitch caused the whole stadium to descend into a wide moan. Fans were quick to jump on social media to criticize and troll the popular sports analyst.

Earlier in the week, Smith drew the ire of baseball fans when he gave his take on Shohei Ohtani. Smith claimed the Los Angeles star isn't a draw and should not receive a potential $500 million contract. While speaking with Chris Russo, Smith also said Ohtani doesn't deserve a lucrative contract because he hasn't made the Los Angeles Angels a winning team.

“I don’t want to hear any discussions anymore about him getting a half-a-billion dollars. The fact is that he can’t pitch until 2025, alright? Secondly, you’re going to be compromised in terms of what you’re able to do in the field. Number three — **** it, the Angels don’t win.

"When you look at the Dodgers, when you look at the Braves, when you look at various other teams, they ain’t got nobody on there making half a billion dollars."

The above rant combined with Stephen A. Smith's pitifully thrown pitch only served to fuel what MLB fans see as Smith's ignorance regarding baseball matters. An X/Twitter user was quick to connect the two incidents.

Many MLB fans mocked Smith on the failed pitch following his post.

Stephen A. Smith's pitching practice didn't yield expected results.

Smith had time to get ready to throw the first pitch at the game. He started practicing during the First Take show where he was first seen throwing an invisible ball. Smith was then povided a baseball by the First Take staff and began tossing it to former NFL star Dan Orlovsky.

Stephen A. Smith had previously spoken on his desire to throw a first pitch for his hometown Yankees. Some fans were already sceptical about Smith's throwing skills.

While Stephen A. Smith is an excellent NBA analyst, MLB fans are not quite sold on his baseball takes or his pitching skills.