Alperen Sengun humiliates opponent with sneaky between-the-legs pass as Turkey star continues stellar EuroBasket campaign

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:18 GMT
EuroBasket 2025 is in full swing, and Turkey has kicked off its campaign with a perfect record. Houston Rockets standout Alperen Sengun has been instrumental in this strong start, delivering another impressive performance against Estonia, which featured a crafty between-the-legs pass.

Sengun has been Turkey's standout performer during the Group A games in Riga. Helping the team defeat hosts Latvia 93-73 in the first game, the center then led his team to a victory against the Czech Republic, before showcasing another sensational display against Estonia.

The highlight of the game was his slick between-the-legs pass that left Estonian center Matthias Tass completely stranded. To add to the embarrassment, the move was a no-look dish that perfectly connected with former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman. Although Osman was unable to convert the shot, he did get fouled during the attempt, earning a trip to the free-throw line.

also-read-trending Trending
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Rockets' big man is leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. He is averaging 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

This strong run has secured Turkey a spot in the Round of 16 after three games, as they top Group A on point differential with Serbia and Nikola Jokic holding the same record. With the two sides set to clash next, the matchup will determine the group winner.

Although they don’t have four NBA players on their roster like Serbia, Turkey will be confident in their chances. With NBA talents Adem Bona and Alperen Sengun, along with former Cavalier Cedi Osman and Heat center Omer Yurtseven, the Turks have the firepower to pull off an upset.

Alperen Sengun continues to impress with his performances against Estonia

Turkey secured a spot in the knockout stages with a commanding 84-64 victory over Estonia on Monday. It marked their third straight win, with Alperen Sengun once again shining in the tournament. The Rockets star posted 21 points against the Baltic team, along with 5 assists and 8 rebounds.

His performances have made him Turkey’s leading scorer while also placing him among the tournament’s top 10 in points per game. The big man is averaging 19.7 points, but even more impressive is his 70.6% shooting.

With two more games remaining in the group stages, Sengun should add to this growing tally as he looks to steer Turkey to its first European crown.

