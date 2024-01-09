Alperen Sengun puts athlete style in the spotlight in all black $2225 Denim Jacket at Rockets-Heat Game

Alperen Sengun put his style statement straight before a recent matchup against the Miami Heat. He arrived in an all-black denim jacket and got the Houston Rockets pre-game spotlight. Named the NBA Western Player of the Week for Week 11, the Rockets star arrived in a black denim jumbo destroyed Rick Owens DRKSHDW work jacket.

The jacket is listed at $2,225 on the Ssense website and comes with a long-sleeved sleeve non-stretch denim jacket in black, featuring distressed detailing.

Alperen Sengun walks off for the Rockets-Heat Game

Sengun's performance in Turkey's FIBA qualification game against Poland was nothing short of breathtaking.

The Houston Rockets center showcased his exceptional talent by nearly achieving a triple-double off the bench, with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Turkey's 87-84 victory.

Alperen Sengun emerging as the new fashion icon of NBA

Alperen Sengun is making waves in the NBA for his prowess on the court for quite some time. Additionally, he's also making a name for himself as a fashion icon.

While he has always captured fans' attention with his stellar performances, his recent stylish outfit ahead of the game against the Indiana Pacers in the last week of December, elevated him to a new level of recognition.

The color green, an unconventional choice for fashion icons, was flawlessly incorporated in Sengun's style statement as he arrived at Houston's Toyota Center. His entire outfit, consisting of a pair of pants and an unbuttoned jacket, was accentuated with green. It was perfectly matched by a pair of green sneakers, reminiscent of the iconic Jordan 1s.

Sengun's attention to detail extended to accessories, as he completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a necklace that suited the outfit. The bold and stylish green top is a Faria oversized linen shirt valued at $125.

However, it was not the first time he donned the colorful outfit. He has been seen with his iconic outfit choice for pre-games walk-offs as well.

A couple of days ago, Alperen Sengun had an off-white sweater during a 76ers game with a beautiful message saying "I miss mom."

He flared in a long printed white and black overcoat before the Rockets game.