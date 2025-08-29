Alperen Sengun’s coach makes damning prediction about beating Kevin Durant & Co. under one condition

Alperen Sengun is competing for his country, Turkey, at the 2025 EuroBasket. After the team's 92-78 win over the Czech on Friday, his coach, Ergin Ataman, joined the NBA vs. EuroLeague debate.Ataman, who is also the coach of the Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens, asserted that his team could beat the Houston Rockets but with one change.&quot;I saw on social media, both in the United States and in Europe, people writing about my statement on the difference between the EuroLeague and the NBA,&quot; Ataman said. &quot;Give me Alperen Sengun at Panathinaikos and we will beat the Houston Rockets.”Ataman also argued that if NBA teams without their respective star players like LeBron James or Stephen Curry, may lose against EuroLeague teams. He challenged the notion of NBA title winners as “world champions,” arguing that to earn that claim, they must beat the EuroLeague champion.The NBA vs. EuroLeague debate has divided many fans, players and analysts alike. While the NBA is arguably the most talented basketball league in the world, the EuroLeague also boasts intense competition.Sengun, highly rated by Ataman, has led Turkey to a 2-0 record in the 2025 EuroBasket. In their win against the Czech, the Rockets’ star recorded a near triple-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.Ergin Ataman on why he didn’t let Alperen Sengun record a triple-doubleAlperen Sengun was one assist away from a triple-double in the EuroBasket game against the Czech Republic. Ergin Ataman shared why he didn’t let his star player clinch the stat line.&quot;I kept him out to rest because tomorrow night we have another game,&quot; Ataman told reporters. I didn't realize he wanted to go back onto the court. Nobody told me about it. If someone had, I could have called a timeout to set something up for him, but no one informed me.”However, Sengun wasn’t worried about missing out on a triple-double.&quot;Yeah, it's not a big deal for me either,&quot; Sengun said. &quot;I was trying to tell him, but he didn't understand me. But it's okay, we have many games left, so I'll have a chance to do it. And if they keep doubling me, I will just find the right read.&quot;Alperen Sengun will get another chance when Turkey faces Portugal on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 9:15 p.m. local time and 2:15 p.m. ET.