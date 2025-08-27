  • home icon
Alperen Sengun Stats: How did Turkish star perform against Kristaps Porzingis' Latvia in EuroBasket clash? (Aug 27)

Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:54 GMT
Ahead of Latvia v Turkiye - EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Ahead of Latvia v Turkiye - EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty

Alperen Sengun kicked off Turkey's EuroBasket campaign against Latvia on Wednesday in the second Group A game of the tournament. Replete with NBA level talent, the 12 Dev Adam took an early lead on Latvia, outscoring them 24-21 in the first quarter.

Sengun, combined well with former NBA point guards Shane Larkin and Cedi Osman to find his rhythm in the post and scoring on three of his five field goal attempts by half time.

He also filled up the box score in other ways showing off his passing range, dishing four dimes and four rebounds before the big interval. He also gave up three turnovers, which allowed Latvia to stay close. Latvia trail Turkey at half time (39-47)

