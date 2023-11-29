Alperen Sengun on track to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s impressive record

Young Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is having a stellar NBA campaign and is poised to put his name in the record books if he continues to play at such a high level.

The player out of Turkey is on track to become the youngest in NBA history to average 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 55%+ field goal percentage in a season.

As per StatMamba, Sengun could achieve the feat if he sustains his current output at the age of 21, eclipsing the marks previously set by Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 years in 2019) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (25 years in 1973).

Alperen Sengun is setting the pace this season for the Rockets, who are eighth in the Western Conference with an 8-7 record. He's averaging 20.2 points, on 56.7% shooting, to go with 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

In 2019, Antetokounmpo went for 27.7 points (57.8% shooting), 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, while Abdul-Jabbar had 30.2 points (55.4% shooting), 16.1 rebounds and five assists in 1973.

Sengun was selected 16th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded him to the Rockets for two future first-round picks. Last season, he averaged 14.8 points (55.3% shooting), nine rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Houston coach Ime Udoka praises Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka recognizes that he has something going with his center Alperen Sengun and is looking to tap on his strengths to propel the team's cause.

As per the Houston Chronicle, Udoka said that they want to fully utilize what the Turkish big man can offer and add some. The Houston coach said:

"Anytime you have a big that can initiate the offense, whether from the high post or off the block, you want to take advantage of his skill set.”

“He’s deadly in the pocket. You can hit him on the half roll, and he can make all the plays there. That makes it easier for everyone else."

In their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Alperen Sengun finished with 31 points, on 11-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists.

They, however, lost, 121-115, missing out on the chance to advance to the next round.