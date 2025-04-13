  • home icon
  "Already has a mural?" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic gets LA love with latest gesture 

“Already has a mural?” - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic gets LA love with latest gesture 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Apr 13, 2025 16:14 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic gets LA love with latest gesture - Source: Imagn

Luka Doncic has been with the LA Lakers for only over two months, and the city of LA is already showing love to its newest superstar. Like the Lakers greats before him, Doncic has now gotten a mural on one of the LA walls as the Lakers enter the playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The new mural shows Doncic fired up with the Lakers’ iconic purple and gold uniform with an orange backdrop.

Doncic was with the Dallas Mavericks in his first six years in the NBA. The latest tribute to him caught the attention of fans, who went on X to express how surprised they were that Doncic got a mural despite just playing for about two months with the franchise.

“Hasn’t been a full season and he has a mural already,” another fan tweeted.
“Damn that was fast,” another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, some fans lauded the mural as they predicted Doncic’s future with the Lakers, whose franchise has been one of the most successful in the league.

“Luka will retire with the true fan love and eventually LA will view him as 1 of their own (if they haven't already),” one fan tweeted.
“This goes hard af. Luka is already an LA legend,” another fan tweeted.
“They're gonna need another space to do a new one when he wins the championship this season,” a fan tweeted.
Many Lakers legends, such as Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson, have murals around the city.

On Feb. 2, Doncic was traded for Anthony Davis, who brought the Lakers a title in 2020. The Lakers have since maintained their spot on top of the West and are set to finish the regular season with the third seed.

Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game this NBA season, playing relatively healthy since playing for the Lakers late in February.

Luka Doncic ‘amazed’ by LA’s love

Luka Doncic is considered the next face of the franchise, following the footsteps of LeBron James, who has been with the team since 2018.

In his first game with the Lakers in February, Doncic was left amazed by the Lakers’ welcome of him as he opened his next chapter in the NBA.

"The way they received me, it was amazing to see," Doncic said after his first game with the Lakers. "I was a little bit nervous before the game but once I stepped on to the court it was fun. Just being out there again felt amazing."

Since then, Doncic has gotten his footing with the team and orchestrated the Lakers' offense the way he did with the Dallas Mavericks.

