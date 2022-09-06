“Already playing like a 30-year-old” - 14x All-Star praises Luka Doncic for dominating the game at such a young age, says his IQ is on ‘another level’

Dallas Mavericks' great Dirk Nowitzki heaped praise on former teammate Luka Doncic, applauding him for being a dominant force so young in his career. The Mavs star is currently leading Slovenia's charge at the 2022 EuroBasket. In a recent interview, Nowitzki said Doncic plays like a ten-year vet (H/T Clutch Points):

“Usually guys come in and they are raw and develop, and with experience and hard work they just take that next level, but to me, the way he already reads the game and makes decisions, off the pick-and-roll, when to pass and when to shoot, he is already playing like a 30-year-old."

"I have been super impressed. From day one, he came in just reading the game, his basketball IQ is just on another level.”

Mavs Nation @MavsNationCP Dirk Nowitzki was stunned by Luka Doncic's talent level when he initially came to the NBA Dirk Nowitzki was stunned by Luka Doncic's talent level when he initially came to the NBA https://t.co/5acrn78tdb

Dirk Nowitzki is spot on with his assessment of Luka Doncic. The 6'8" point guard turned into an MVP-caliber talent in his sophomore season. Doncic has started in two of three All-Star appearances and made three All-NBA first-team appearances.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



-31.7 PPG

-9.8 RPG

-6.4 APG

-WCF appearance in his fourth season



The future is bright for the Mavs star Luka Doncic this playoffs:-31.7 PPG-9.8 RPG-6.4 APG-WCF appearance in his fourth seasonThe future is bright for the Mavs star Luka Doncic this playoffs:-31.7 PPG-9.8 RPG-6.4 APG-WCF appearance in his fourth seasonThe future is bright for the Mavs star 🌟 https://t.co/MXbNoZcYXS

Doncic has averaged almost 28/8/9 over the past three seasons, which is remarkable, considering he is years away from hitting his prime.

Can Luka Doncic take the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals this season?

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their first Conference Finals appearance since their 2011 championship last season. The Mavericks beat the team with the best record in the league, the Phoenix Suns, in the Conference semis.

The Mavericks improved as a two-way team under new coach Jason Kidd's leadership. Meanwhile, players like Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith played significant roles for the Mavericks.

However, Brunson, Dallas' second-best player behind Luka Doncic, left the team in free agency. The Mavericks traded for Christian Wood but haven't made any other significant additions to its roster this summer. The offseason changes could hamper their chances of postseason success.

StatMuse @statmuse Most career PPG in the playoffs:



33.4 — Michael Jordan

33.4 — Luka Doncic



They’re the only two averaging 30+. Most career PPG in the playoffs:33.4 — Michael Jordan33.4 — Luka DoncicThey’re the only two averaging 30+. https://t.co/MOlhhHkTLO

However, the Mavericks can never be counted out, especially if Doncic is healthy and firing on all cylinders. The All-Star point guard has single-handedly caused headaches for opposing teams. The Mavericks could make a surprise run to the Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott