"Already recruiting the next Jokic": NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard cheesing and laughing with 7'1 Yang Hansen

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:26 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets
"Already recruiting the next Jokic": NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard cheesing and laughing with 7'1 Yang Hansen.

Kawhi Leonard and Yang Hansen linked up on Sunday through a video call. The Leonard-Hansen collab came a week after the LA Clippers star announced he would visit Asia, including China, next month. Leonard and the Portland Trail Blazers rookie had a blast conversing via a translator.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral clip:

"Kawhi already recruiting the next Jokic"
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Kawhi Leonard was still with the San Antonio Spurs when he visited China in 2017. Yang, a Shandong native, was only 12 years old when the two-time NBA Finals MVP toured his country and promoted basketball. The Claw wanted to get to know the 7-foot-1 center ahead of his return to China.

Unsurprisingly, Leonard asked about how Yang Hansen found the NBA. The Chinese center played four summer league games, which gave him a taste of what the league could offer. Hansen observed the fast-paced game and called some of the players “rabbits.”

A smiling Kawhi Leonard expressed his confidence that Hansen would adapt to the speed of the game with more opportunities. The All-Star forward added that the game would eventually “slow down” for Yang as he continues to play against NBA players.

Yang Hansen averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in four summer league games. While he showed flashes of his potential, he will need to develop more to compete for minutes in a frontcourt featuring Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams and Duop Reath.

Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers look to compete for the 2025 NBA championship while Yang Hansen’s Blazers continue rebuild

Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers lost in a seven-game thriller to the Denver Nuggets in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Clippers retooled to compete better next season by adding Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, John Collins and Chris Paul. Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac form part of the core that could battle for the 2026 Larry O’Brien Trophy.

While Leonard and Co. hope to give the Clippers their first NBA championship, the Portland Trail Blazers continue their rebuild with Yang Hansen. Portland traded Anfernee Simons for Jrue Holiday. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will give the keys to the offense to 21-year-old Scoot Henderson.

Hansen will battle for minutes as a backup center behind Donovan Clingan. The 7-foot-1 center could serve as insurance if Robert Williams continues to miss games with injuries.

