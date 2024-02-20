“Also consult them during the playoffs”: Doc Rivers' confirming consulting role in James Harden-Clippers trade has NBA fans in splits

Doc Rivers, the newly appointed coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, revealed that he was among those whom the LA Clippers consulted during the acquisition process of superstar James Harden.

When the Clippers made the move to acquire Harden, it involved a thorough process of research and communication, given Harden's talent and recent experiences.

However, NBA fans did not take the news lightly and were taken aback by the revelation of Doc Rivers' involvement in the Clipper's process to get Harden. One fan tweeted, albeit sarcastically:

"He should also consult them during the playoffs"

The fan tried to draw parallels between their previous season's playoff shortcoming, squandering a 3-2 lead against Eastern Conference favorites Boston Celtics. It could be argued that Doc Rivers both failed to deliver and lead the Philadelphia 76ers beyond the second round.

How did Doc Rivers consult LA Clippers to pursue James Harden?

The Clippers' acquisition of James Harden on Oct. 30 was no surprise to anyone following the saga. After months of Harden openly criticizing the Sixers and consistently expressing his preference to join the Clippers, his wish was eventually granted.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Doc Rivers disclosed in a conversation with ClutchPoints that the Clippers had consulted him before finalizing the trade with the Philadelphia 76ers:

“I was the one, obviously, they consulted. They made calls, and I was one of the guys who said it would be a great deal for them because I thought he fit them better than he would fit the Sixers team. I think he’s a perfect fit there."

“It’s a league. We talk. They just talked, asked questions, and I was on board early.”

The Clippers took several months to finalize the terms for trading the guard from the Sixers. With the player frequently criticizing general manager Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers, it seemed inevitable that the team would seek a resolution soon.

Although a deal appeared imminent, there was always the chance that other teams could emerge as potential trade partners.

Following a challenging start with a five-game losing streak post-trade, Harden has proven to be a tremendous success. With his integration to the team, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have seen improvements in their shooting efficiencies, benefiting from reduced ball-handling duties.

Harden has seamlessly fit into the role of point guard, complementing Leonard and George's play styles. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, who transitioned to a bench role following the trade, has adopted his new position with leadership and contributed significantly to the team from the sidelines.