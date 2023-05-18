"Always be aware of your surroundings"- NBA prospect Brandon Miller opens up on his role in alleged murder

Brandon Miller, who many basketball experts believe will be picked in the top 3 of the 2023 NBA draft, is oozing with talent. There is no question that the former Alabama superstar has one of the best skill sets among the draft eligibles.

While what he brings to the basketball is not debatable, his decision-making off of it has been consistently brought up by interested teams. Here’s what Miller had to say about his conversations with executives regarding the controversial incident that involved the death of Jamea Harris:

“The message I’ve presented to them is it’s all a lesson learned. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and know what you’re surrounded by. I feel like the night could’ve changed my career in less than a heartbeat. Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Last January, Harris was allegedly shot and killed by Michael Chavis, who used a gun that was reportedly owned by Miller’s former teammate Darius Miles. Miller was identified as the person who delivered the said weapon to Miles.

Brandon Miller, based on his attorney’s statement, belatedly knew the gun was in his car so he gave it to Miles once they got together.

Miles and Miller are facing capital murder charges while Miller wasn’t even under criminal investigation. Many, however, still believed that the Crimson Tide star was guilty in some ways, which is why he reportedly received threats.

Brandon Miller caused a sensation when he had to walk around the campus and during the NCAA tournament with a bodyguard.

It seems that Miller has emerged out of that fateful night unscathed. Interested teams are likely going to continue doing their due diligence regarding his off-court incident.

Which team could draft Brandon Miller?

Brandon Miller is expected to be one of the first three names to be called in the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs, who won the draft lottery, are likely to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama as the first pick.

The Charlotte Hornets, who will be picking second, could draft Miller. Scoot Henderson is considered by scouts to be the next best talent after Wembanyama, but Charlotte already has an electric point guard in LaMelo Ball.

Henderson and Ball could also play together as a duo manning the Hornets’ backcourt. However, most experts are leaning toward Brandon Miller as their pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers is another team that could draft the high-flying Alabama forward. Portland, though, is reportedly mulling trading the No. 3 pick for another star to complement Damian Lillard.

Miller’s future in the NBA is all but secured. As he insisted to team executives, he just has to be more careful with the people he will be dealing with.

