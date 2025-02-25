"Always bench players get pinged with a drug test" - Former #1 pick makes his feelings clear on Bobby Portis' 25-game drug suspension

While discussing Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension from the NBA due to alleged drug use, Milwaukee Bucks former first pick Andrew Bogut made his feelings clear on the matter.

On Monday's episode of his podcast "Rogue Bogues," Bogut said the tenure of the suspension was arguably a little too severe while also highlighting that the league coincidentally imposes such decisions primarily on bench players.

"Funnily enough it's always bench players that get pinged with a drug test," Bogut said. "Only one that wasn't that I remember in history was O.J. Mayo, but he was like on some hardcore s**t where they were just like 'we can't hide this.'"

Bogut clarified that he doesn't claim that the league tries to hide any such instances for starting players. However, he held onto his stance firmly.

Watch the segment at 24:56 here:

Bobby Portis was suspended by the NBA for 25 games on Thursday after he tested positive for tramadol, a pain medication that is banned by the league. In a statement released by the Milwaukee Bucks, the 6-foot-10 forward shared that he took the drug unintentionally for his elbow injury.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis said. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body.”

Bobby Portis will miss most of the Milwaukee Bucks' remaining regular season games and will be eligible to play in just their final four games. Portis' absence will be a big blow to the Bucks, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 32-24 record.

"Laughable": NBA insider slams Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension, citing previous lax punishments for players accused of domestic abuse

Reacting to the news of Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension for accidental drug use, SB Nation's Noa Dalzell took a jab at the NBA authorities for dealing laxer punishments for more severe cases. Dalzell highlighted instances of players like Miles Bridges and Jaxson Hayes, who were suspended for fewer games after they were dealt with domestic violence charges.

"Obviously don’t have all the details, but 25 games for what very well could be an innocent mistakes when guys have gotten 5-10 games for literal domestic violence is quite laughable," Dalzell tweeted on Thursday.

While Miles Bridges was suspended for 30 games, the league gave him credit for 20 games as he missed the 2022-23 season, leaving him with just a 10-game suspension. Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes, whose domestic abuse case was caught on camera, did not face any suspension after the league reopened its investigation in November.

