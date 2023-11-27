'Always complainin' about the double': Devin Booker mocks NBA fans for double-team jokes with IG clip of game-winner vs Knicks

Devin Booker drained a clutch jumper to send Knicks fans home crying on Sunday. Booker hit a deep, fadeaway 3-pointer over two defenders to beat New York 116-113.

The superstar shared a clip of the shot on Instagram. Booker added a comical caption, mocking NBA fans who often troll him with a previous comment he had made.

“Always complainin’ about the double,' ' Booker wrote on IG.

The quote is a reference to a video that went viral four years ago. Booker was filmed playing pick up during the offseason in a game with Ben Simmons, Joakim Noah and others. During a play, Booker was double teamed in the corner.

Booker turned the ball over and got frustrated by the double team. He questioned why anyone was double teaming or trying so hard defensively in open gym.

The clip went viral. Booker was heavily mocked for being soft. When he had a poor game, NBA fans would troll him with a reference to the double team.

Booker’s clutch shot over the double team from the Knicks allowed him to clap back. He clearly could not wait to get that caption off and send a message to haters.

Booker also posted a screenshot of the Knicks defense to his IG story. He seemed to want to really drive the point home.

Devin Booker posted on his IG story.

Devin Booker goes off in the Garden

The clutch shot by Devin Booker was just the cherry on top of a stellar performance as he carried the Suns to a win in New York.

Phoenix was without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Both were out due to minor injuries. Booker put the team on his back, notching up 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting. He also added 11 assists, two steals and five rebounds. The Suns were +15 with him on the floor.

The clutch 3-pointer to win the game was the only triple Booker made on the night, and it came at the perfect time. Booker was outdueled for most of the game by Jalen Brunson, who had 35. Booker, though, had the last laugh after Brunson had tied the game with a clutch jumper of his own.

It was the seventh game since Booker’s return from injury, with the Suns reeling off seven straight wins in that span. Devin Booker is lighting up the stat sheet, scoring at least 24 points in every game. That includes the 40-piece he scored against Memphis.