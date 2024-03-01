“Always fun to turn it up”: Devin Booker weighs in on heated altercation with Cam Whitemore

Devin Booker and Cam Whitmore picked up right where they left off when the Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The guard and forward were involved in a shoving episode that saw them both slapped with double technical fouls. This was the second time these two were involved in an altercation after the Rockets edged out the Suns 114-110 earlier this season.

Booker had a poor shooting night and Whitmore made sure the Suns guard knew it. This time around, the four-time NBA All-Star propped up a 35-point performance and later had a kerfuffle with the Houston player.

When addressing the media in the aftermath of the drama-filled matchup, Booker shared his two cents on his altercation with Whitmore:

“I think it’s always fun to turn it up a little bit. Getting ultra-competitive. That’s what this sports about; I feel like we’re getting away from it, as a whole NBA…Nothing personal, just competition.”

It all went down with 6:48 remaining in the final stretch of the game. Booker drained a 3 to see the Suns increase their lead to 93-84. He was shoved by Whitmore upon landing, which angered Booker, who subsequently ran into the Rockets forward. This turned into a shoving contest with copious doses of trash talk with both players eventually having to be separated.

Devin Booker ended his evening with 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kevin Durant had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jusuf Nurkic registered a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks before he fouled out. The win improved the Suns to 35-24 and extended their winning streak to two games.

Can Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns win the title this season?

The Suns are one of several teams who look like prime playoff contenders this season. After trading for Bradley Beal last summer, the Suns are one of the powerhouses this season, but they have faced stiff competition from the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and LA Clippers – all of whom have been pegged as powerhouses and contenders to win the championship this season.

The Suns undoubtedly have the necessary firepower and both their superstars — Booker and Durant have managed to stay healthy after their initial stutter this season. The former currently averages 27.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 7.0 apg, while the veteran forward averages 28.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 5.7 apg.

What the Suns perhaps lack in defense, they have enough in their offense. This could possibly be their best season to grab a title, and only time will tell if Devin Booker and Co. can make a deeper run this season and win their maiden title.