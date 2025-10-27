"Always Gonna Find a Way to Come Back": Jahmyr Gibbs Gives Pistons Major Props, Weighs in on Comparisons to Lions 

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs expressed his thoughts on the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Gibbs was in attendance at Little Caesars Arena when Detroit took on the Boston Celtics on Sunday. During the second quarter, one of the broadcast team's courtside reporters spotted Gibbs seated in the audience.

The reporter then asked Gibbs about his thoughts on playing for Detroit in the NFL. The running back expressed how much he loved the city and how he and his team are willing to give their all this year. Then, the reporter asked the Lions star about what he thought about the Pistons in comparison to his football team.

"Everybody fights really hard," Gibbs said. "There's no quit in them ... they'll always find a way to come back and keep the score close."

True enough, Detroit is off to a great start this season as they notched their second win of the year out of the three games they played so far. With Jayson Tatum missing from the Celtics' lineup, Detroit took full advantage and seized their victory on Sunday.

Four of the Pistons starters lead the charge against the Celtics

The Detroit Pistons have surprisingly defeated the Boston Celtics, 119-113 on Sunday. Four of Detroit's starting five put in the work to beat Jaylen Brown and his crew. The one who stood out the most was Jalen Duren as he put up a huge double-double performance.

Duren had a stellar game on Sunday, adding 24 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. He delivered on both ends of the floor, proving to be a valuable center for the Pistons so far this season.

Another player who had a double-double outing was Ausar Thompson. The guard put up 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Cade Cunningham, on the other hand, was the team's highest scorer. Cunningham added 25 points and eight assists.

The other Detroit player who helped notch their victory on Sunday was Tobias Harris. The forward had an all-around performance, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Detroit has won two consecutive games so far. They have all the momentum heading into their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

