"Always the hate" - James Harden sounds off on relentless Kawhi Leonard criticism after forward's Game 2 clinic

James Harden has a message for Kawhi Leonard's critics after his teammate's nearly flawless performance helped the LA Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. Leonard dropped 39 points on Monday as the Clippers outlasted the Nuggets 105-102 to tie their first-round series at 1-1.
Speaking at the postgame press conference, Harden was asked about the hate Leonard has been receiving since he signed for the Clippers. The two-time NBA Finals MVP endured a lot of injuries since 2020 and hasn't had a healthy postseason run for Steve Ballmer's franchise.
Harden explained that "The Klaw" doesn't get enough love and credit for what he can do on the court when healthy. Some just want to hate and be critical on one of the best players ever.
"We don’t appreciate how great he is when he's actually out there and putting up performances like this tonight," Harden said, according to Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn. "It's always the negative, it's always the hate. It's something we gotta live with, I guess, in this world. For me being closer to him, and every single day seeing the work he puts in, you appreciate him."
