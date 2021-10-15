“Always loved playing with guys with high IQ” - LeBron James opens up on the kind of players he prefers to play with 

LeBron James, one of the greatest players in NBA history, has said that he loves playing with players who possess high basketball IQ.

The four-time NBA MVP always tends to make the right play in crunch situations instead of trying to force the outcome of games all by himself. James has always appreciated players who play that way.

During the post-game press conference after the LA Lakers' 112-116 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, James said that players with high IQ are the ones who gain his trust quickly on the floor (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"I have just always loved playing with guys with a high IQ and guys who play the game the right way. I have always grown the likeness and the love for players like that, who literally have zero entitlement, who just come out and work and play the game the right way, always in the right spots, and learn from their mistakes."

Even LeBron James' harshest critics have lauded him for his knowledge of the game. That has helped him win titles as the leader of three different franchises between 2010 and 2020.

James will pair up with some of the best players in the NBA next season, making the LA Lakers one of the title contenders. He'll line up with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony. All these players have one thing in common: their ability to read the game and make smart plays - which suits LeBron James' playing style.

It will be interesting to see how these potential future Hall of Famers perform together in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James' LA Lakers head into the regular season with an 0-6 preseason record

The LA Lakers did not win any of their preseason games.

The LA Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021 preseason. They went winless through the six games they played. The Lakers signed ten new players this offseason. So it was always going to be tough for them to build their on-court chemistry from the get-go.

Their loss against the Sacramento Kings was a little less disappointing, though. LeBron James scored 30 points, replicating some of his mid-season form, while Russell Westbrook had his best game in a Lakers jersey, scoring 18 points. Anthony Davis ended the night with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "You don't want to go winless... But at the end of the day, it's really about the practice work... We didn't win any, but we're really not concerned about it." Frank Vogel on the #Lakers going 0-6 in the preseason. "You don't want to go winless... But at the end of the day, it's really about the practice work... We didn't win any, but we're really not concerned about it." Frank Vogel on the #Lakers going 0-6 in the preseason. https://t.co/7xdYhQDDhF

Head coach Frank Vogel and the Lakers players seem unfazed by their winless record in the preseason. For them, it was always about experimenting with different lineups and finding their rhythm ahead of the opening night (October 19th).

All eyes will be on LeBron James and the LA Lakers when they take on the Golden State Warriors at home to kickstart their 2021-22 NBA season.

