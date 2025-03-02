"Always moving that wagon a little slow" - Ex-Nuggets forward takes aneaky jab at Nikola Jokic's sluggish pace against Celtics

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets found themselves in a clash with the reigning champion Boston Celtics. In the midst of this matchup between NBA Finals contenders, one broadcaster took a jab at star center Nikola Jokic.

Even though he's proven to be one of the top players of his generation, one knock on Jokic has always been his weight and conditioning. He's always had a more unorthodox frame compared to his NBA superstar counterparts, but it's never affected his ability to impact the game at a high level.

During the broadcast, the announcing team brought up how Jokic was moving around the floor against the Celtics. This led to Richard Jefferson taking an unwarranted jab at the Nuggets star.

"This is a different fatigue," Jefferson said. "Yes, he always looks like he's moving that wagon a little slow."

Long before becoming a TV broadcaster and analyst, Jefferson enjoyed a 17-year career in the NBA. Among the numerous stops he made around the league was Denver. Jefferson spent the final season of his career with the franchise, appearing in 20 games at the age of 37 in 2018.

The announce team might think Jokic looks sluggish, but the superstar big man is having the best season of his career. He entered Sunday averaging a triple-double for the year and is a frontrunner to potentially win his fourth MVP in five years.

Nikola Jokic might have suffered injury in Nuggets clash with Celtics

The broadcasters might feel it was just fatigue, but something else could be impacting Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets take on the Celtics. Footage shows that the reigning MVP might have suffered an injury in the opening moments.

Jokic kicked things off by doing the jump ball with Celtics reserve big man Luke Kornet. After winning the tip, Boston slowly starts making their way down the court. However, it seems Jokic might have gotten injured on the play. He can be seen limping as he makes his way down the court to get set on defense.

Even though he was seen limping, Jokic did not come out of the game. He is one of the league's more durable superstars and didn't want to leave the Nuggets shorthanded against a team like the Celtics.

Seeing that he is clearly dealing with this something, Denver will have to monitor Jokic heavily after this game. Now in the final stretch of the regular season, they need to make sure he is in good condition physically for the postseason.

Based on his play, Jokic hasn't been limited by whatever happened at the opening tip. Midway through the fourth quarter, he is flirting with a triple-double against one of the NBA's top defenses.

