"Always scary to send your baby under anesthesia": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee offers major health update on son

Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and wife of Phoenix Suns swingman Damion Lee, shared a health update on their son Daxon, who recently underwent a medical procedure for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune system disease affecting the esophagus.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Sydel revealed that Daxon was put under anesthesia for an EoE scope and “handled it like a champ.”

Sharing a photo of Daxon enjoying a cookie, she wrote:

“When you go under anesthesia for your EOE scope at 7am and handle it like a champ, you get a 8:30am cookie. I don’t make the rules.”

Sydel Curry-Lee offers major health update on son

She later posted a selfie, expressing gratitude to those who checked in on her and admitting the nerves of seeing her child undergo anesthesia.

“Thank you to everyone who wished Tooks well and asked how I did! It was my first one solo scope, so weird being by myself. Daxon does so well each time & makes it easier on me but it's always scary to send your baby under anesthesia! Grateful for a healthcare team that we know and trust at (Phoenix Children’s).”

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, infants and toddlers with EoE may struggle with eating or proper growth, while school-age children often experience a reduced appetite, abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing or vomiting.

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee expecting their third child

Sydel and Damion Lee, married for over six years, are parents to two children — Daxon, born on Nov. 26, 2021, and Daryn Alicia Lee, born on Aug. 23, 2023.

The couple is now expecting their third child, a boy due in May 2025. After struggling with fertility issues, Sydel shared that this pregnancy was naturally conceived.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote:

“Thankful to say the least! We are so excited to announce our newest little miracle that we never could have imagined. After experiencing the miracle of IVF we are now living in the miracle of natural conception due May 2025.”

In November 2021, Sydel spoke to Essence.com about her battle with infertility, describing the challenges of conceiving and carrying a pregnancy. The couple turned to fertility treatments, beginning IVF in November 2020.

