"Always could shoot": Draymond Green's mother comes to former DPOY's aid after missing game-winner vs Clippers

The Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Clippers on Saturday night after Draymond Green failed to hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

While the blame shouldn't be put on Green, considering how it was the Warriors' fault for blowing their lead, many are blasting the former Defensive Player of the Year for missing the game-deciding 3-point bomb.

Draymond Green's mom came to his rescue on social media. Green's mother reposted a post from Bleacher Report in her stories that showcased her son knocking down four long-distance shots in one quarter against the Clippers.

"Always could shoot," Green's mom said on her Instagram stories. "Just did what was best for the team!"

Screenshot of Green's mom's Instagram story

Draymond Green's miss helps LA Clippers escape humiliating home defeat

Despite leading the game for most of the night, the Golden State Warriors fell short to the LA Clippers on Saturday 113-112.

The Warriors had the opportunity to make a last-second attempt to win the game when the ball fell to Draymond Green. Even though he was hot in one of the quarters with four 3-pointers, Green missed the most important three of them all.

With just under 40 seconds left, the Warriors held a 112-108 advantage when both LA stars exhibited their clutch abilities. James Harden inbounded the ball to George inside the paint. George found Kawhi Leonard cutting to the basket, feeding him for an effortless reverse layup. That narrowed the score to within two points with 35.5 seconds left.

Despite Steph Curry's attempt to extend the Warriors' lead with a mid-range pull-up shot, he missed. Russell Westbrook secured a crucial rebound and swiftly passed to George.

As George advanced the ball past half-court, the eight-time All-Star opted for a stop-and-pop 3-pointer, securing the Clippers' triumph over the Warriors. George made a pivotal long-range shot, clinching the victory.