“Always taking shots of something”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods seemingly has a blast at Timberwolves’ brunch in Abu Dhabi 

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, seemingly had a blast at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ brunch in Abu Dhabi. Woods took the moment to share highlights from the event on Instagram.

The Minnesota Timberwolves flew to Abu Dhabi for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. On Thursday, Oct. 5, they played a thrilling preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Chris Finch, Minnesota coach said during Media Day that he trusts the team bonding and growth together ahead of the Abu Dhabi trip:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Abu Dhabi trip is the opportunity to really come together as a team"

Meanwhile, Woods posted on her Instagram story:

Jordyn Wolves having a blast with Crystal Marie

“Always taking shots of something”

Woods was spotted chilling with Kyle Anderson's wife, Crystal Marie, on the eve of the games in Abu Dhabi.

Who is Jordyn Woods?

CEO and founder of Woodsbyjordyn, Jordyn Woods, is a model and social media influencer from the United States.

She rose to fame after appearing on the show "Life of Kylie." She's a well-known model and has collaborated with premium brands like Vogue and Mane Addicts. She's also known for her active social media presence and relationship with Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns. With her charm and talent, her complex personality continues to attract viewers.

She has been in a reported relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns after being friends for years. They frequently share glimpses of their lives together on social media, which their fans find enjoyable.

What happened in the pre-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks had a friendly on October 5, which the Wolves won 111-99 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Despite being just an exhibition game, Karl-Anthony Towns scored an impressive 20 points in only 17 minutes of play, while Naz Reid contributed 16 points.

Kyrie Irving featured in the starting lineup for the Dallas Mavericks but only played 13 minutes. Fans began cheering for Irving to return to the court halfway through the third quarter.

Another friendly is being slated for Saturday, October 7, in Abu Dhabi.