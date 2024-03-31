“Always welcomed in NYC”: Rival fans hyped after Donovan Mitchell's non-committal stance on extension 

Donovan Mitchell has triggered speculation of leaving Cleveland after taking a non-committal stance on signing an extension. Mitchell joined the team before the 2022-23 NBA season. He led them to the playoffs as a fourth seed for the first time in LeBron James' absence since 1998.

The Cavaliers have enjoyed another stellar run with Mitchell leading them as they are in contention to finish as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. With eight games left, they are 45-29, placed third in the standings. Cleveland has done enough to surround Mitchell with the talent needed to make a push for a playoff run.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert also seemed confident after being asked recently about Mitchell's contract extension possibility.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert told the Associated Press on Thursday. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.

“He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.”

However, Mitchell may not have the same feeling about the situation.

"My focus is — I've got a lot of things to focus on outside of that right now. I’ve got to focus on myself, getting back for this group, focus on us getting over this stretch, continuing to be ready when it comes time," Mitchell told reporters on Saturday (via NBA reporter Erik Slater).

Donovan Mitchell said his answer won't change if asked about it again. While it's common for players to remain non-committal to extensions, Mitchell's latest comments have fueled speculation about his future, exciting rival fanbases.

"Donovan Mitchell always welcomed in NYC to play for the Knicks"

Donovan Mitchell's contract situation and rumors

Donovan Mitchell still has two years left on his current deal, including a player option in 2024-25. Mitchell is owed $32.6 million this season and $34.8 million next year. His player option is worth $37 million, which he will likely decline if he doesn't sign an extension before.

Mitchell will become a free agent in the 2025 offseason if the Cavaliers fail to agree on an extension. That paves the path for him to join any team he wishes to, with the Cavs likely ending up with nothing.

Cleveland may push for a trade if all signs point towards Mitchell not being willing to stay long-term. However, Georges Niang, Mitchell's Cavs teammate, who was also with him in Utah, believes the 27-year-old could extend his stint. Niang cited the "vibe" as similar to Mitchell's interest in staying long-term with the Jazz during their time there.

