"Always writing cheques for Steph Curry to cash": Fans give reality check as Draymond Green makes attention-grabbing Warriors prediction

Draymond Green has made a bold prediction about the Golden State Warriors' 2025-26 NBA season. In a post on social media, Green went viral after he said the Warriors will win the championship this coming season. Draymond made the claim after practicing with some of his teammates. The veteran forward seemed to be in a feel-good moment after their workout session.&quot;We about six weeks out, right where I need to be baby,&quot; Green said. &quot;And we getting that (championship) this year.&quot;While the Warriors have always been championship contenders for the past decade, with an aging Green and Steph Curry, their chances of winning it all are dropping low every season. Here's what some fans said on X:Fọlábòmí Àmọ̀ó @Folabz_LINKAlways writing cheques for Steph Curry to cash.🐕🐾 @camy_jon24LINK@TheWarriorsTalk @JimmyButler @visualsbyave Warriors are gonna be garbage fighting for 7-8 seed every year for the next 7 yearsElon Mask 😷 @GoodShi7LINK@TheWarriorsTalk @JimmyButler @visualsbyave DelusionalSoulslayer434 @Soulslayer434LINK@TheWarriorsTalk @JimmyButler @visualsbyave They don't even have a full roster and it's Septemberbig protein @1bigweezyLINK@TheWarriorsTalk @JimmyButler @visualsbyave lmfao he gone say that every year manLuke @Celtics_LukeLINK@TheWarriorsTalk @JimmyButler @visualsbyave I mean wtf do you think he’d say “we’re aiming for a first round exit this year” 💀Draymond Green recalls favorite basketball momentGreen helped Steph Curry and the Warriors win four NBA championships by providing his lockdown defense.The veteran star considers one moment his favorite; the first title win in 2015, when the Warriors dethroned LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which ignited a heated rivalry.&quot;2015. Winning our first championship in Cleveland,&quot; Green told David Marchese of The New York Times. &quot;Because it was a feeling I had never felt before, and it's a feeling I've never felt again. I don't know how to describe it. My biggest fear after we won the first championship was that I'd never win again and never be able to experience that feeling again.&quot;Draymond Green overcame the fear of never winning another title in his career as he secured three more rings with the Warriors.