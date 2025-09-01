  • home icon
  "Always writing cheques for Steph Curry to cash": Fans give reality check as Draymond Green makes attention-grabbing Warriors prediction

"Always writing cheques for Steph Curry to cash": Fans give reality check as Draymond Green makes attention-grabbing Warriors prediction

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:31 GMT
Draymond Green has made a bold prediction about the Golden State Warriors' 2025-26 NBA season. In a post on social media, Green went viral after he said the Warriors will win the championship this coming season.

Draymond made the claim after practicing with some of his teammates. The veteran forward seemed to be in a feel-good moment after their workout session.

"We about six weeks out, right where I need to be baby," Green said. "And we getting that (championship) this year."
While the Warriors have always been championship contenders for the past decade, with an aging Green and Steph Curry, their chances of winning it all are dropping low every season.

Here's what some fans said on X:

Draymond Green recalls favorite basketball moment

Green helped Steph Curry and the Warriors win four NBA championships by providing his lockdown defense.

The veteran star considers one moment his favorite; the first title win in 2015, when the Warriors dethroned LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which ignited a heated rivalry.

"2015. Winning our first championship in Cleveland," Green told David Marchese of The New York Times. "Because it was a feeling I had never felt before, and it's a feeling I've never felt again. I don't know how to describe it. My biggest fear after we won the first championship was that I'd never win again and never be able to experience that feeling again."

Draymond Green overcame the fear of never winning another title in his career as he secured three more rings with the Warriors.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
