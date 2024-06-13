"Always in YOLO mode!" - NBA fans amused as video of Nikola Jokic showing his offseason dance moves surfaces online

Aside from being one of the NBA's most talented superstars, Nikola Jokic leads an interesting life outside of basketball. Fans were recently left in shambles as a new offseason video of the Denver Nuggets center went viral.

In the early stages of the offseason, Jokic appears to be enjoying his downtime. A video surfaced on social media Thursday of him dancing the night away. Fans jokingly praised him for always having such a fun-loving attitude.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Other fans cracked jokes about how Nikola Jokic's personality completely changes once he hits the offseason.

"Can you imagine if Jokic liked basketball 1/4 as much as he likes the offseason," one fan said.

"Bro don’t even remember he’s an NBA player in the off season," another fan said.

"This man has absolutely no idea people are still playing NBA basketball," said one fan.

Jokic and the Nuggets entered the postseason looking to repeat as champions, but things didn't work out that way. They ended up getting eliminated in the second round at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Judging by how he's spending the offseason, it seems like Jokic isn't too beat up on coming up short this season.

While he wasn't able to secure another ring, Jokic did collect a third MVP. He took home the award after averaging just shy of a triple-double in the regular season (26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists).

Nikola Jokic named to Serbia's preliminary roster for 2024 Olympics

While Nikola Jokic is making the most of his summer right now, he could be back on the basketball court soon. Earlier this week, he was named to Serbia's preliminary roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Jokic is one of the top talents Serbia has for international play, but he's been absent in recent competitions. The Denver Nuggets star opted not to play in the FIBA World Cup last year after an NBA season that saw him reach the finals.

Having some extended time to rest and recover, Nikola Jokic could end up playing for his home country in the Olympics next month. Serbia had a strong showing in the World Cup, making it all the way to the gold medal game. However, it ended up falling just short against Germany.

Adding Jokic to the mix would certainly give Serbia a chance to compete for a medal for a second straight summer. The "Blues" are going to need all the firepower they can get as the United States is putting together a strong roster. Among the players expected to play for Team USA are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

Aside from "The Joker," other NBA talents for Serbia include Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat, Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks and Vasilije Micic of the Philadelphia 76ers.