“Am I having his back now?”: Steph Curry, LeBron James’ ex-teammate, defends Lakers star against accusation involving Klutch Sports 

Steph Curry and LeBron James are two of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. Throughout their careers, they've won a plethora of championships and have even broken many NBA records. However, despite the same level of greatness both players have displayed, fans and critics seem to be more critical of James when compared to Curry.

Recently on social media, Draymond Green tweeted that his teammate Steph Curry is top five all-time among the NBA greats. Juan Toscano Anderson responded with a GIF as a way of seconding Green's motion. One of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) found the opportunity to blast LeBron James for not having the same kind of backup from teammates unless they were under his agency Klutch Sports.

"I love how Curry’s teammates past and present have his back. Something that never happens with Lebron unless they’re on his Klutch payroll"

Juan Toscano Anderson then responded to the fan by backing James up by saying he's the greatest player of all time.

"Bron the best to ever do it. Am I having his back now?"

Older NBA generation is too critical of LeBron James

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, prominent sports agent Rich Paul, one of LeBron James' closest friends, delved into the topic of why the older generation of NBA players might not fully appreciate James' greatness.

Over the years, James has undeniably embodied what it means to be a legend in the league, yet he doesn't always receive the recognition he deserves, particularly from the veterans of the game.

Rich Paul expressed his bewilderment and couldn't quite grasp why this was the case. He suggested that part of the issue might stem from the fact that James was already an outstanding player from the outset of his NBA career.

Many of the former players who now assess James had been in the prime of their careers when he was just a rookie. Witnessing a newcomer like James garner massive attention and lucrative contracts could, in Paul's view, fuel a sense of envy among these older players.

The same thing can be said about fans. Many of them witnessed their idols of the past work for the fame and fortune that they have today. With LeBron James budding into a megastar on his first day, it's a difficult pill to swallow for the older fans.