“Am I the only one seeing what is happening to Steph Curry again, and again?” - Skip Bayless believes Steph Curry was “shockingly atrocious” down the stretch vs the Celtics

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry dropped 31 points in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. However, he left TD Garden with a loss as the Celtics managed to win the game 116-100.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless lambasted Curry's performance in Game 3. Bayless believes that Curry is having a repeat of the 2016 and 2019 NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, respectively. Bayless said:

"Am I the only one seeing what is happening to Steph Curry again and again and again and again? Just as we saw down the stretch of the 2015 going into the 2016 NBA Finals, Steph Curry was all-time, shockingly atrocious; 2019 - all-time, shockingly atrocious without Kevin Durant.

"It happened again last night. I'm having to judge him by the bar you have raised because you made the case going into these finals that Steph is on the verge of being an all-time top-10 player."

Curry had 31 points along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. He shot 54.5% both from the field and from beyond the arc.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "Am I the only one seeing what is happening to Steph Curry again and again? Just as we saw down the stretch in the 2016 and 2019 Finals, Steph was all-time shockingly atrocious. It happened again last night." "Am I the only one seeing what is happening to Steph Curry again and again? Just as we saw down the stretch in the 2016 and 2019 Finals, Steph was all-time shockingly atrocious. It happened again last night."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/oYYdCt6KaO

Steph Curry's NBA Finals thus far

2022 NBA Finals - Game 3

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry came into this year's NBA Finals with a lot on the line with regards to his legacy. Curry has the chance to win his first Finals MVP and add his fourth ring to his glittering resume.

Three games into the series against the Boston Celtics, Curry is averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals. He has shot 48.5% from the field and 48.6% from the perimeter.

These numbers are worthy of the Finals MVP award, but the Warriors find themselves down 2-1.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Curry's 21 first-quarter points are the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan had 22 in the 4th quarter of Game 4 against Phoenix in 1993. Curry's 21 first-quarter points are the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan had 22 in the 4th quarter of Game 4 against Phoenix in 1993. https://t.co/dh7GZoJFRm

In Game 3, as aforementioned, Steph Curry had 31 points. Along with him, Klay Thompson contributed 25 points. Jordan Poole and Draymon Green disappointed with their performances. Green had more fouls than points while Poole attempted just eight shots.

It is pivotal that Curry and company manage to win Game 4. They would establish home-court advantage again with a win in Boston. Failing to do that, Curry and the Warriors will go down 3-1.

The greatest shooter is back in the NBA Finals after a two-year hiatus. However, he will need the help of the supporting cast if they are to wrestle back home-court advantage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far