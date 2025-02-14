Amar'e Stoudemire's ex-wife drops 3-word reaction after linking up with Jayden Daniels' mom and Teyana Taylor

Amar'e Stoudemire's ex-wife Alexis dropped a three-word reaction after meeting up with Jayden Daniels' mother Regina Jackson and Iman Shumpert's ex-wife Teyana Taylor. Alexis uploaded the pictures from the interaction on her Instagram story.

Ad

In the picture, Stoudemire's ex-wife struck a pose, standing in the middle with Teyana Taylor on her right and Jayden Daniel's mother on her left. The W.A.G.s to Riches star accompanied her thoughts on the meetup in the caption of her upload. Alexis wrote:

"Cool Mamas Club🖤"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alexis Welch meets up with Teyana Taylor and others. (Credits: @alexis_stoudemire/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Taylor is making a pout face for the camera while Regina is standing firmly with a smile on her face. Alexis also accompanied Taylor's song "Never Would Hav" in her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

In the following story, Alexis threw a subtle shade at her ex-husband and former NBA player. She shared a meme on her Instagram story where a woman is seen dancing. The meme carried a template that expressed her thoughts and threw shade at Amar'e Stoudemire.

"Me on Valentine's Day knowing I'm not getting cheated on, lied to, or done wrong," she wrote.

Welch puts up a Valentine's day meme on her IG story. (Credits: @alexis_stoudemire/Instagram)

Stoudemire and Alexis pulled the plug on their marriage in 2021. The couple married in 2012 after the former pro balled proposed to her in Paris.

Ad

Amar'e Stoudemire's ex Alexis reflects on her divorce from the former NBA star

Amar'e Stoudemire's ex Alexis is a part of Netflix's latest hit show W.A.G.s to Riches which featured wives, former wives and girlfriends of famous personalities. The show encapsulates the lives of these women and shows them to the audience.

During the first season's eight-episode, titled "It Takes a Village," Alexis reflected on her divorce and expressed her thoughts on the separation.

Ad

"To me, divorce equates to a death. A death of dreams, a death of the future. But in hindsight, it became a beautiful ugliness," she said.

She also claimed that, despite their separation, she and Amar'e Stoudemire remained focused on their common goals and family traditions. The former NBA player and the reality TV celebrity have four children together. They co-parent their children after their marriage ended.

According to Yahoo, the couple raised their children in the Messianic Judaism faith with shared rituals and traditions. Alexis also revealed that she and Amar'e come together on Friday nights with their children for Shabbat dinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback