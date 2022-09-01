“Amazing, congratulations.. Major bro!” - LeBron James shows loves to longtime rival Steph Curry on graduating from Davidson college

LeBron James and Steph Curry are rivals, but that didn't stop James from congratulating the Golden State Warriors superstar for graduating from Davidson College.

Curry had a special solo graduation ceremony in which he received his bachelor's degree in sociology. He hade his jersey retired, got inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame and the No. 30 retired across all sports. James showed his appreciation for Curry's special night by reposting a reel of the ceremony on his Instagram story. Here's the clip:

"Amazing congratulations @stephencurry30!!! Major bro," wrote LeBron James.

Steph Curry turned pro after his junior year in college. He recently finished his final classes and earned his degree after 13 years. Curry expressed his heartfelt feelings during the ceremony, saying pursuing education at Davidson College was the "best decision" he had made.

“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry said during the 90-minute ceremony (H/T NBA.com). “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education.

"Join an amazing community. And most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in (former Davidson coach) coach (Bob) McKillop.”

LeBron James and Steph Curry to square off on opening night for the second consecutive season

LeBron James and Steph Curry will reignite their rivalry on the opening night of the upcoming season. Last campaign, Curry's Golden State Warriors visited the Crypto.com Arena, then known as the Staples Center. However, with the Dubs winning the title last season, LeBron's LA Lakers will be the visiting team this time.

Curry matched James' tally of four championships after leading the Warriors to the title in July. Golden State once again finds itself in the hunt to go back-to-back, but it may not come easy.

The Western Conference looks stronger than ever. The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will enter the season with their superstars healthy and available.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans are also in contention. The LA Lakers, on the other hand, are trying their best to build a competitive roster around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers will look to make their way back to the playoffs after missing out last season. LeBron will be motivated to lead his team back to the top of the West. The opening night promises to be a thriller. The Lakers will be eager to shut down their critics, while Steph Curry's Warriors will want to start their title defense with a statement win.

