“Amazingly Kyrie Irving is more toxic of an asset than Russell Westbrook” - Nick Wright says Sean Marks is trying to pull some leverage in the negotiations with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving could be involved in a historic swap. There have been rumors of a potential trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers for the guards. Both teams are keen to move on from their point guards.

On Fox Sports "First Things First," NBA analyst Nick Wright said he believes that Sean Marks is trying to gain leverage. He said he believes Marks is spreading rumors that multiple teams are interested in Irving. However, the Lakers seem to be the only team actively pursuing him. Wright said:

"I can report first hand that Philadelphia is not actively engaged in Kyrie Irving. I can't report that Dallas are not, but the folks who cover the Mavs have reported that they are not actively engaged in Kyrie Irving."

"So why all of a sudden is it leaked out there that Philly might want him, Dallas might want him? Because right now, Sean Marks is in a negotiation with the Lakers and he's trying to pull some leverage.

"Amazingly Kyrie Irving is more toxic of an asset than Russell Westbrook because Russell Westbrook we know will play, will be a good teammate and not light the organization on fire" Wright concluded.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Even if the Lakers swapped Russ for Kyrie they are probably short a perimeter defender, they've got availability questions with AD, LeBron & Kyrie, & a first-time head coach. But yeah, they'd be the favorite & they'd win the title. The King stays the king!" — @getnickwright "Even if the Lakers swapped Russ for Kyrie they are probably short a perimeter defender, they've got availability questions with AD, LeBron & Kyrie, & a first-time head coach. But yeah, they'd be the favorite & they'd win the title. The King stays the king!" — @getnickwright https://t.co/SLyURlrprO

Would a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade be ideal?

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

The current contract situation with Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving isn't ideal for either team. Westbrook has exercised his $47 million player option in the summer and will be under contract for one more year with the Lakers. Meanwhile, Kyrie has one more year left on his deal.

The salaries don't match for a straight Irving for Westbrook swap. This means that the Nets would need to include another player to make this deal work. Since both players have only one season remaining on their contracts, each team could move on if things don't work out this season.

Russell Westbrook will team up with Kevin Durant if this deal goes through, at least until Durant gets traded. The duo had reasonable success during their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, things did not end well. Durant left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving is the 5th player with multiple career games of 50 points and 75% FG pct in the shot-clock era.



He and Michael Jordan are the only primary guards with multiple such games.

Irving, on the other hand, will once again team up with LeBron James. The duo won a championship together for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, just like Westbrook and Durant's relationship, things did not end well for Irving and James.

While Westbrook and Irving are All-Star caliber players, there is too much baggage that comes with them. Both franchises will have to be wary of this if they are trying to execute this deal.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win this trade? Brooklyn Nets Los Angeles Lakers 0 votes so far