Fans reacted to NBA star Jalen Green's prediction that he will drop 30 points on the Houston Rockets next season. The Rockets shipped Green to the Phoenix Suns at the start of free agency, in a trade that saw them acquire Kevin Durant.The team drafted Green with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft. He spent four seasons with them, averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. His trade came as a bit of a shock, as the 23-year-old was viewed as a potential star in the making.On Wednesday, Green addressed his departure, penning down a message for fans in Houston. He posted a link to his message on X and made a bold prediction.“H-Town, thank you for everything!!!! When I drop 30 on y’all next season, remember the good times! 🤣 @PlayersTribune,” Gtreen wrote.Fans reacted to Green’s prediction, saying that Amen Thompson will lock him up.“30 ts. Amen finna have em on clamps,” one fan said.Said another fan:Bobby @BobbythegreatLINKSounds like he's planning on taking 35-40 shots to try and score 30. I feel bad for Suns fans.One fan commented:⊰3⊱ @KingaHarts3LINKLooks like i’m taking the under at ur homecomingFans continued to come at Green, saying that his prediction won't come true and that he would struggle on his return to Houston.One said:Franchise Sengun @FranchiseSengunLINKAmen Thompson ain't letting that happen but you can try. Good luck!Another said: 𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrldLINKWhen u drop 30 on 35% FG 🔥🔥🔥&quot;How can I have a bad day?&quot;: Jalen Green maintains positive outlook despite trade away from HoustonIn his article in the Players' Tribune, Jalen Green said that while he will miss playing in Houston, he's already looking forward to the next chapter of his career. Green explained that even though the trade caught him off guard, he remains grateful, as he's still playing basketball for a living.&quot;I’ll miss Houston and all my guys down there, but I’m smiling, man. I get to play basketball for a living. How can I have a bad day? Every day I’m hooping is a good day,&quot; Green wrote.The star guard also expressed his excitement over getting the opportunity to play next to Devin Booker in Phoenix:&quot;I got a team out in Phoenix who wants me to be me. I get to play alongside one of the best in the game in Book. It’s another opportunity to build a winning culture.&quot;While Jalen Green is excited to make waves in Phoenix, fans will look forward to his return to Houston next season.