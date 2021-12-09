American Athletic Conference Basketball Power Rankings

The American Athletic Conference currently has the seventh-best record in the NCAA, although No. 14 Houston is the only team ranked in the Top 25 polls.

The American Conference started the season with two ranked teams. However, Memphis has dropped out of the newest rankings as a result of a three-game losing streak.

The American Athletic Conference is a combined 62-33 through Dec. 7, with eight teams posting winning records. However, the conference is just 3-7 in the all-important quad I games.

American Athletic Conference Power Rankings

1. Houston (8-1): The Cougars have won four straight games. The Cougars rank 46th nationally in scoring and are at 80.8 points a game. They are also second in defensive scoring (53.4 PPG). Marcus Sasser, this year's version of Quentin Grimes, leads five players and has produced at least eight points per game.

Good Win: Virginia.

Good loss: Wisconsin.

Big Upcoming Game: Dec. 11 at Alabama.

Projected NCAA Tournament team.

2. Cincinnati (7-2): The Bearcats are a deep and well-balanced team as they go 10-deep with seven players averaging at least five points. UC, on a two-game winning streak, is fourth in the NCAA in effective field goal defense at 39.9%.

Good Win: Illinois.

Good Loss: Arkansas.

Big Upcoming Game: December 28 At Houston.

Projected NCAA Tournament team.

3. Wichita State (6-2): The Shockers are off to a good start under second-year coach Isaac Brown (22-8). Wichita State, led by 6-2 guard Tyson Etienne, returned 70.2% of their scoring a year ago. They saw their three-game winning streak end with a close loss to Kansas State on Sunday to fall to 2-2 against Power-5 conference teams.

Good Win: Oklahoma State.

Good loss: Arizona, Kansas State.

Big Game Upcoming Game: January 1 vs. Memphis.

Projected NCAA Tournament bubble team.

4. Memphis (5-3): Memphis came into the season with high expectations, but the Tigers have lost three consecutive games and are 1-3 against Power-5 conference teams.

The Tigers have a ton of talent, but they are yet to put things together under Anfernee Hardaway, their alma mater.

Big Upcoming Games: December 14 vs. Alabama & December 18 vs. Tennessee

Projected NCAA Tournament bubble team.

5. SMU (7-3): SMU is on a season-high four-game winning streak. The Mustangs are an experienced team with four of their top six players being transfer students. Last year's leading scorer, Kendric Davis, tops the team again with 20 points per game.

No postseason.

6. UCF (5-2): The Knights snapped a two-game losing-streak on Sunday with 81-45 victory over Bethune-Cookman 81-45. They are an experienced, well-balanced team that goes nine deep.

Good Losses: Oklahoma, Auburn.

Key Upcoming Games: December 18 vs Florida State & December 30 vs Michigan.

Possible for NIT team.

7. East Carolina (8-2) ; ECU is on a four-game winning streak. The Pirates have tied their win total from a year ago. Junior guard Tristen Newton is having a breakthrough season, averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.8% from the field.

No projected postseason berth.

8. Tulane (3-5): Seven of the Green Wave's first eight games have been decided by five or fewer points. The Green Wave is led by three former power-5 conference transfers -- Jalen Cook, Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross.

No projected postseason bid.

9. Temple (6-3): The Owls have won five straight games. Sophomore guard Khalif Battle, the Owls leading scorer and shooter, is out for the season due to a foot injury.

No projected postseason tournament.

Key upcoming games: December 29 at Villanova.

10. Tulsa (4-5) has lost three straight games and four out of five in total. Transfers Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin combine for 50% of the Golden Hurricanes (69.3) points this season. All of their losses has been by seven or fewer points.

No postseason tournaments.

11. South Florida (3-4) is one of the best defensive teams (14th in scoring) in the nation, but the Bulls can't score either (354th).

No projected postseason berths.

Key Upcoming Games: December 18 vs Florida & December 12 vs BYU

Edited by Diptanil Roy