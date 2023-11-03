Amid Brooklyn Nets dancer Jen Rufo's strange revelation, looking at former Lakers guard once claiming to sleep with Wizards cheerleader

The claim of Jen Rufo, a former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader, that she had sexual encounters with multiple players within the organization has stirred quite a reaction among fans.

However, sexual relationships between players and cheerleaders are not entirely uncommon, and even former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young openly admitted to such experiences.

As the former NBA swingman shared during a 2022 interview on VLAD TV, he recounted an incident where he was involved with a Wizards cheerleader along with his teammate, Andray Blatche, which ultimately led to her dismissal from the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Young played 335 games in five seasons for the Wizards in his career.

"It's the NBA rule,” Young said. It happened to me when I was a rookie. Me and Andray Blatche we was messing around with one of the cheerleaders or assistant, and then they found out.”

Young appeared to display no remorse towards the cheerleader, instead blaming the “NBA rule.”

“When we came to the gym, they was blaming us, like it was our fault because she got fired. Can't do that,” he said.

Young and Blatche shared the court in a total of 293 games during Young's career, making them one of the pairs he played alongside the most. The only teammate he played more games with was Javale McGee, with whom he teamed up in 308 games.

Jen Rufo disclosed that while players having relationships with cheerleaders may not be entirely prohibited, it is generally looked down upon within the NBA.

Expand Tweet

“It's actually in our contract that it says, like fraternization or however they word it, with the players is frowned upon," Jen Rufo said. "So, they don't technically say it's not allowed; they say frowned upon. And I don't think that the players have this same rule in their contract. They can kind of do whatever they want.”

Nick Young has gained a reputation for his controversial behavior. He openly admitted to being unfaithful to his ex-fiancée, Iggy Azalea. He also made a controversial remark regarding ex-Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long.

“It don’t matter about the woman,” Young said. “I think men just get bored sometimes, and things happen when you get bored.”

Why Jen Rufo thinks cheerleaders sleeping with players should not be frowned upon

Jen Rufo acknowledged being involved with "a couple of players" during her time as a Brooklynette (a dancer for the Brooklyn Nets). However, she believes that such relationships should not be looked down upon.

“So, during the time I was dancing for them, I just did it anyway. And they don't, they don't like us to do it because they think it takes away from our talent … and I don't agree with that. I think that I can be talented and sexual, and I don't think it takes away from my credibility or my anything,” Jen Rufo said.

“I was there for, like, four years, and over the course of that, I did hook up with a couple of players just because, you know, you're in the same vicinity all the time. Like, we're doing the same things. Like, you know, if there's a spark, why not act on it?” she added.

It appears that the NBA handles incidents involving high-profile individuals within their organizations differently, as the cheerleader who was involved with Young and Blatche was terminated, while in the case of Udoka, who had an affair with a woman on the Boston Celtics’ staff, Udoka himself was let go.