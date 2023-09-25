Amid Damian Lillard-Raptors trade rumors Celtics surprisingly emerge as favorites to land him

Damian Lillard could team up with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The superstar point guard handed in a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this summer and has been floated in trade rumors ever since. According to BetOnline.ag, the Celtics are listed as the favorites to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ranked as the second most likely team to acquire Lillard, while the Miami Heat —Lillard's preferred destination, is third, with odds of +700.

The Celtics recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade and have not been discussed as potential players in the sweepstakes to land Lillard.

The Boston Celtics are currently sitting directly below the second tax apron. As such, Boston would need to match almost the entirety of Lillard's $44.6 million salary to make a deal work. While not impossible, the Celtics would struggle to put a cohesive trade package together, at least ahead of the upcoming season.

The most logical trade piece in a Lillard deal would be Jaylen Brown. However, after signing a "Supermax" contract extension earlier this summer, the All-Star wing cannot be traded for one year. As such, most NBA fans have not viewed the Celtics as a realistic trade partner.

Should Boston want to acquire Lillard immediately, it would likely take a haul of future draft picks, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Derrick White, and salary filler. Portland could likely get a better deal elsewhere, especially if their plan is to build for the future.

The Toronto Raptors are emerging as a Damian Lillard landing spot

According to Michale Grange of SportsNet, the Toronto Raptors are emerging as a serious contender to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Toronto can offer a package built around one of their younger star players such as Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, or Scottie Barnes, along with future draft assets.

"By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat—Lillard's preferred destination—and ahead of a team such as the Brooklyn Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons' contract," Grange reported. "The Orlando Magic could also make themselves heard, per sources."

Lillard's future remains uncertain. All the rumors that are currently circulating cite nothing more than preliminary talks. Until teams begin to make firm offers for Lillard's services, the veteran guard should begin to prepare for the upcoming season, which is likely to begin with him still in Portland.