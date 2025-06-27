Amid incessant cries for trade, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka makes 2 sneaky deals to draft 6'8 wing in 2025 NBA draft

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made two sneaky deals before the second round of the 2025 NBA draft amid fan cries for a trade. The Lakers were quiet through the first round, but on Thursday, they first moved up from the 55th pick to the 45th pick (via Chicago Bulls) and then the 36th pick from the Brooklyn Nets.

LA had its sights set on Arkansas' 6-foot-8 forward Adou Thiero. He's one of the best dunkers in the class alongside No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe, per Jonathan Givony. The Lakers were presumed to pick a center, but chose to shore up the wing spot with this move amid Dorian Finney-Smith's uncertain future.

LA needed depth with a player of Thiero's caliber, who averaged a career-high 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in his final college season last year. He shot 54.5%.

