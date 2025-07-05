Amid NBA job search, former Laker Pat Beverley reserves high praise for Luka Doncic: “Toughest person I’ve had to guard”  

Former Laker Pat Beverley showered high praise on five-time All-Star Luka Doncic. On Saturday, a fan shared highlights of Doncic from his first few seasons at the Dallas Mavericks and remarked that watching it made him feel like the current Doncic was a different person.
Beverley reshared the post on his X account and accompanied the caption with high praise for the Slovenian international.
"toughest person i ever had to guard. sheesh," He wrote.
The former Laker last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season. When the Bucks did not offer him an extension, Beverley decided to move overseas.
He struck a deal with the Israeli Basketball Premier League's Hapoel Tel Aviv in July 2024. Earlier in February, Beverley was suspended from the Israeli team after a disagreement with coach Dimitrios Itoudis. Beverley criticized the coach on social media following a game against Hapoel Beer Sheva in which he was benched for the second half. 10 days after the suspension, Tel Aviv and Beverley parted ways on Feb. 13.
The former Laker is without a job and has decided to dedicate his time to his podcast. However, he has been following the league's events closely and often shares his opinions on his X account.
Pat Beverley intends to return to NBA
After turning over the overseas page in his career, Pat Beverley is ready to make a comeback in the NBA. The former Laker does not have a known offer from any team as of now, but on Thursday's episode of his "Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," he expressed his desire to return to the NBA.
In the segment, Rone asked the former Laker about his thoughts on the tweet he made last month about making a return to the league.
"We’re going back,” Beverley said. “There ain’t really nothing to talk about. You know, we got to wait till the first couple of days go down and we see what the veteran minimums go and, you know, who we’re inviting, who to camp. But yeah … we’re going Rone."
During his last stint in the NBA, Beverley averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 39.1 percent shooting, including 36.1 percent from deep. While Beverley is not the most offensively oriented player, he is a good defender who can lock down opposing players and disrupt plays.
