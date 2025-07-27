Amid numerous trade rumors, LeBron James makes 'big plans' with Nikola Jokic's agent on a yacht

LeBron James's future has been met with rumors linking him away from the LA Lakers. Amid trade rumors, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s longtime agent Miško Ražnatović posted a picture on Instagram hanging out on a boat with the four-time Finals MVP.Ražnatović captioned the post:&quot;The summer is 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!&quot;This comes after James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 NBA season. However, multiple insiders, including The Athletic, reported that no discussions have taken place between James and the Lakers regarding a trade or buyout.James himself fueled rumors when he was seen at the Cavaliers’ training facility. While it fueled speculation of a possible reunion, he later downplayed it as an offseason training in his hometown, not an indicator of intent.The trade rumors started after his agent, Rich Paul, publicly emphasized that LeBron “wants to compete for a championship.” According to league insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are planning for life after LeBron and have positioned Luka Doncic as the future centerpiece of the franchise.What’s next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?Despite the trade rumors, LeBron James is likely to play for the Lakers next season. While he opted into his player option, the Purple and Gold have not offered an extension beyond 2025–26.Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James - Source: ImagnInstead, the Lakers have strengthened the roster by signing Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and several undrafted rookies to development deals. Their cap situation is tight, already over the luxury-tax threshold, leaving little room for major midseason upgrades.James will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. This opens up the possibility of retiring or joining another team. Although Marc Stein believes the 2025-26 season will not be his last, it is likely to be his final year with the Lakers, and possibly elsewhere after that.Teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, or potentially a reunion in Cleveland have been floated as future landing spots.