Amid Steph Curry's absence, Draymond Green inches closer to suspension in NBA Playoffs

Draymond Green flailed and hit Timberwolves center Naz Reid on the neck with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter of Game 2 on Thursday. The referees immediately reviewed the play and called a technical foul on Green, his fifth in the postseason. With Steph Curry out for at least a week, the Warriors are in danger of missing their defensive ace due to the accumulation of technical fouls.

Dave McMenamin reported on the implications of Green’s latest technical foul:

“Draymond Green will be suspended for a game if he picks up two more technical fouls or two more flagrant foul points in these playoffs.”

The NBA suspends players for one playoff game after accumulating seven technical fouls or four flagrant fouls. Green entered Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with four technical and two flagrant fouls.

Green was furious when the referees called a technical foul on him after hitting Naz Reid. He went after them, forcing his teammates to hold him back. Jimmy Butler had to pull him away before he confronted and cursed at one of the officials. Steve Kerr eventually relieved him for Trayce Jackson-Davis so the veteran forward could compose himself.

The Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green on both ends against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Former coach Stan Van Gundy, who called Game 2 of the Warriors-Timberwolves on Thursday for TNT, emphasized Green's importance to his team. Van Gundy called Draymond Green the "hub of the offense," who gives the Warriors rhythm and their leader on defense. Without Steph Curry, losing Green will be costly for the Dubs.

Game 1 was a microcosm of what Green could do for the Warriors. Curry had a rough-shooting night, but the they pulled off the road upset with a big lift from the four-time All-Star. Green delivered 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Despite playing undersized, the Warriors more than held up against the Timberwolves' massive frontline. Draymond Green anchored the defense that limited the Timberwolves to 88 points. He had no trouble toggling between Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards on defense.

