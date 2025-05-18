Amid trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo drops blunt reaction on his decade of scoring domination

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fixture in the NBA rumor mill, the Milwaukee Bucks star remains active on social media. On Saturday, a report put him as the league’s No. 1 scorer over the past 10 seasons. The two-time MVP’s 18,983 points topped James Harden, who had 18,801, for first place.
Antetokounmpo replied to the post:
“Not a scorer just a basketball player.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Greek Freak has the stats to back his claim that he is not just a scorer. Over the last 10 seasons, he has piled up 7,649 rebounds, 3,931 assists, 918 blocks and 828 steals. During that same span, Harden had 6,308 assists, 4,540 rebounds, 1070 steals and 469 blocks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around game was even more on display in the 2025 playoffs. He averaged 33.0 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.0 BPG and 1.0 SPG. In the elimination Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers, he delivered 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals.
The All-Star forward is one of the NBA’s most consistent and versatile players. He is an excellent scorer, but his well-rounded game makes him one of the greats.
Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments about being a “basketball player”
With over 3.2 million followers on X, it did not take long for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments to get noticed. Fans reacted to his claim about not being a scorer but also being a more complete basketball player:
“Wait till you team up with 23 and 77 in LA
“I can’t wait for the EuroDuo”
One fan said:
“You know what you gotta do. Come join Curry”
Another fan added:
“A basketball player for the OKC Thunder in the upcoming year 2025.”
@BettsMcfly continued:
“Best rim-to-rim player in the league!”
@gordysalinas50 commented:
“Future spur ?”
Few NBA players have the same consistency, two-way impact and leadership as Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks will likely continue to build around him despite another first-round exit. They will have no shortage of callers if they want to trade him.
For now, fans are happy he is active on social media and speculate where he could play next season. Antetokounmpo is still in his prime years. He will be a franchise cornerstone regardless of where he ends up playing.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.