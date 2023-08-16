Amidst James Harden-Daryl Morey saga, former Sixers star's sister calls out organization: "Miserable sh*t show"

James Harden's quest to find his way out of Philadelphia continues as Sixers President Daryl Morey recently stated they no longer have plans to trade the long-bearded superstar.

The Sixers' offseason endeavors have been marked by disappointment so far, drawing considerable attention to the decisions made by the organization. Adding to the scrutiny, Anna Horford, the sister of Al Horford, took to social media to voice her dissatisfaction with her brother's former team.

Anna Horford candidly expressed her reservations about James Harden's public critique of Daryl Morey, indicating her disapproval for Morey's handling of the situation.

The differences between these two basketball figures has been evident, notably when Harden labeled Morey as untruthful during his Adidas promotional tour in China. Given the tension between them, Anna believes that the Sixers are engulfed in a considerable state of disarray.

“It’s almost like the entire organization is one giant, miserable s**t show,” Anna Horford stated.

What's next for James Harden?

James Harden recently called out Daryl Morey for giving false promises during his sneaker event in China. This public critique has undoubtedly cast a shadow on the reputation of the Philadelphia 76ers President. While Harden's sentiments are certainly valid, acknowledging Morey's inconsistencies in his authoritative role, it appears that both parties should seriously consider parting ways at this juncture.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden said in his China tour. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden's desire to exit Philadelphia is evident, and his recent outburst directed at Morey could be seen as a strategic move to pressure the Sixers into facilitating his transfer to a different team.

Nevertheless, an interesting point arises – if Harden was genuinely discontented with his situation in Philadelphia, he held the liberty to choose an alternative destination during the free agency period.

This choice was well within the parameters of his contract. Surprisingly, he opted to remain bound by his existing contract and later pursued a trade, a decision that appears somewhat unconventional.

The future course for the 76ers remains uncertain, given the diminished trade value of Harden and the evident strain in his association with the team. As the commencement of training camp looms within a span of fewer than sixty days, the focus of the Sixers' leadership may shift towards the very individual, Morey, who has captured the attention of Harden.

