Ana Montana turns heads with $7160 CHANEL bag on date night with LaMelo Ball

Despite a disappointing regular season record so far for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball is enjoying quality time off the court with his girlfriend, Ana Montana. The Instagram model shared pictures of her date with the Hornets guard on her Instagram account.

Interestingly, she is also seen carrying her illustrious $7160 Chanel bag during her date night. The gorgeous brown bag features a gold handle and a gold strap to go along with it.

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana looked to be having a great time together while also flaunting their incredible sense of fashion style. Montana's Chanel bag matches well with the brown boots that she wore on her date with Ball.

Who is LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana?

The girlfriend of the Hornets star, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, as per The U.S. Sun's Sunni Upal, is also known as an Instagram model and social media influencer. On her Instagram account, Ana Montana has over 3.3 million followers and 191 posts.

Moreover, she is also the brand ambassador for FashionNova, which is a fast fashion apparel and lifestyle brand. The brand has garnered over 21.4 million followers on its Instagram page with 91.4k posts.

With her notable efforts in building her social media presence, Ana Montana has worked with numerous brands such as Sheglam Official (skin care) and Shein (clothing).

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana's relationship

There's no official date for when the couple started dating. However, the two have been public about their relationship since February 2022, following a comment made by the Charlotte Hornets guard on one of Montana's pictures on X.

The picture uploaded showcases Ana Montana donning a pair of LaMelo Ball's Rick and Morty X Puma MB.01 sneakers, which were released back in Feb. 18, 2022. The signature shoe of the Hornets star sparkles in its use of a bright red and green colorway, which goes well with her large green hoodie.

Additionally, the couple continued to show their love for each other following Ball's birthday greeting post for Ana Montana, via Instagram.

"What's understood don't need to be said," Ball posted. "You the one and already know how we rocking shordy. I love you and happy birthday baby, blessings everywhere."

Interestingly, the couple has an age gap of 12 years as LaMelo Ball is 22 years old and Montana is 34 years old. Age isn't an issue as they have no problem making their relationship public. They continue to express their love and support for each other.

